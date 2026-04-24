Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to inaugurate T3 in Dec-2026/Jan-2027: Reports
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Background ✨
Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina partially inaugurated Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s Terminal three on 07-Oct-2023, allowing airlines to use the terminal and apron facilities while remaining works were completed, with passenger opening then expected by end-20241. CAAB officials later said construction reached 98% completion in Aug-2024 and that operations would not begin until 20252. CAAB also planned an automated cargo terminal for 2025, adding 27,000sqm import and 36,000sqm export space3.