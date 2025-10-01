Denmark's Government acquires controlling stake in Copenhagen Airports
Copenhagen Airports announced (30-Sep-2025) the Danish State completed its acquisition of a controlling stake in the company, effective 30-Sep-2025. Denmark's Ministry of Finance now holds approximately 98.6% of the shares in Copenhagen Airports. Copenhagen Airports chairman Lars Nørby Johansen stated: "As one of Denmark's largest workplaces, it is crucial to have a responsible and long term ownership group that guarantees the airport's continued positive contribution to the Danish economy". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The Danish Government signed a conditional agreement with ATP to acquire a majority share in Copenhagen Airports, aiming to increase state ownership to nearly 98%, with the transaction subject to regulatory approvals. Copenhagen Kastrup Airport CEO Christian Poulsen highlighted the agreement's alignment with ambitions for the airport and Denmark's green aviation transition. A mandatory offer to remaining shareholders was expected in Oct-2025 following ATP's stake transfer notification1 2.