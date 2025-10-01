Denmark's Government acquires controlling stake in Copenhagen Airports

Copenhagen Airports announced (30-Sep-2025) the Danish State completed its acquisition of a controlling stake in the company, effective 30-Sep-2025. Denmark's Ministry of Finance now holds approximately 98.6% of the shares in Copenhagen Airports. Copenhagen Airports chairman Lars Nørby Johansen stated: "As one of Denmark's largest workplaces, it is crucial to have a responsible and long term ownership group that guarantees the airport's continued positive contribution to the Danish economy". [more - original PR]