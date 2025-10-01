Loading
1-Oct-2025 12:31 PM

Denmark's Government acquires controlling stake in Copenhagen Airports

Copenhagen Airports announced (30-Sep-2025) the Danish State completed its acquisition of a controlling stake in the company, effective 30-Sep-2025. Denmark's Ministry of Finance now holds approximately 98.6% of the shares in Copenhagen Airports. Copenhagen Airports chairman Lars Nørby Johansen stated: "As one of Denmark's largest workplaces, it is crucial to have a responsible and long term ownership group that guarantees the airport's continued positive contribution to the Danish economy". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

The Danish Government signed a conditional agreement with ATP to acquire a majority share in Copenhagen Airports, aiming to increase state ownership to nearly 98%, with the transaction subject to regulatory approvals. Copenhagen Kastrup Airport CEO Christian Poulsen highlighted the agreement's alignment with ambitions for the airport and Denmark's green aviation transition. A mandatory offer to remaining shareholders was expected in Oct-2025 following ATP's stake transfer notification1 2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More