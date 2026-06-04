Delta remains 'very confident' on Amazon Leo, installing dual orbit antenna system

Delta Air Lines chief marketing and product officer Ranjan Goswami stated (03-Jun-2026) the carrier remains "very confident" it will introduce Amazon Leo inflight connectivity (IFC) as planned, noting there was a "buffer" built into the carrier's 2028 timelines. Mr Goswami added Amazon is "buying more launch capacity as we speak, and we've got every bit of confidence in them". He confirmed Delta has installed a dual orbit antenna system with Hughes on one Boeing 717 aircraft. The dual antenna system has one antenna for geostationary Earth orbit satellites and another for low Earth orbit satellites. The system will be introduced on Delta's A321neo aircraft in 2027 and is also intended for the carrier's A350-1000s. [more - Aviation Week]