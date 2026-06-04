Delta remains 'very confident' on Amazon Leo, installing dual orbit antenna system
Delta Air Lines chief marketing and product officer Ranjan Goswami stated (03-Jun-2026) the carrier remains "very confident" it will introduce Amazon Leo inflight connectivity (IFC) as planned, noting there was a "buffer" built into the carrier's 2028 timelines. Mr Goswami added Amazon is "buying more launch capacity as we speak, and we've got every bit of confidence in them". He confirmed Delta has installed a dual orbit antenna system with Hughes on one Boeing 717 aircraft. The dual antenna system has one antenna for geostationary Earth orbit satellites and another for low Earth orbit satellites. The system will be introduced on Delta's A321neo aircraft in 2027 and is also intended for the carrier's A350-1000s. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Delta previously selected Hughes Network Systems' Fusions Simultaneous Multi-Orbit inflight connectivity for select A350 and A321neo deliveries, extending an agreement covering more than 400 aircraft including ERJ, CRJ and Boeing 717 types.1 Delta also outlined a dual-network connectivity retrofit for its Boeing 717 fleet from 4Q2025, with completion targeted for early 2026, and planned fitment on select new A350-1000 and A321neo deliveries from late 2026.2 Delta later ordered Airbus HBCplus connectivity for 20 A350-1000s, with Airbus supporting post-delivery modifications and an electronically steered array antenna complementing the linefit installation.3