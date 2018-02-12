Delta: NDC is a 'means to improve the existing business model, not break it'

Delta Air Lines VP of global distribution and digital strategy Rhonda Crawford stated (06-Feb-2018) NDC technology is a "welcome development and a long time coming", although it may prove a challenge for GDS distributions to process offers from multiple carriers. She noted: "NDC was created to provide a common language that all carriers can use to streamline the transfer of content to GDSs. This facilitates airlines controlling our own content, which sounds like a great idea. I think of NDC as a means to improve the existing business model, not break it". [more - original PR]