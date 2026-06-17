Delta 'feeling pretty good' about demand for international travel: SVP of alliances

Delta Air Lines SVP of alliances Perry Cantarutti, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (28-May-2026) demand for international travel is "really quite strong" for summer and late 2026, noting: "We're feeling pretty good". Regarding demand for 2H2026, Mr Cantarutti stated: "We'll see how that builds, but at this point, we have also pretty good confidence". [more - CAPA TV]