13-Oct-2026 11:43 AM
Delta Air Lines to delay launch of Atlanta-Riyadh service until Mar-2027
Delta Air Lines announced (12-Oct-2026) plans to delay the launch of Atlanta Hartsfield-Riyadh service until Mar-2027. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier planned to launch the route on 23-Oct-2026. No other carriers operate the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Saudi Arabia’s GACA previously granted Delta Air Lines authorisation to operate Atlanta-Riyadh, ahead of the route’s planned 23-Oct-2026 start.1 Delta had also specified A350-900 operations, with an initial daily schedule tapering to three times weekly from 30-Oct-2026.2 Delta Air Lines president Peter Carter described Saudi Arabia as a strong growth market with significant business travel demand.3