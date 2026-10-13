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    13-Oct-2026 11:43 AM

    Delta Air Lines to delay launch of Atlanta-Riyadh service until Mar-2027

    Delta Air Lines announced (12-Oct-2026) plans to delay the launch of Atlanta Hartsfield-Riyadh service until Mar-2027. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier planned to launch the route on 23-Oct-2026. No other carriers operate the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Saudi Arabia’s GACA previously granted Delta Air Lines authorisation to operate Atlanta-Riyadh, ahead of the route’s planned 23-Oct-2026 start.1 Delta had also specified A350-900 operations, with an initial daily schedule tapering to three times weekly from 30-Oct-2026.2 Delta Air Lines president Peter Carter described Saudi Arabia as a strong growth market with significant business travel demand.3

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