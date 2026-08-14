Delta Air Lines to commence Austin-Paris CDG service in Mar-2027
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
Delta previously scheduled limited Austin-Amsterdam flying around the South by Southwest festival in Mar-2018, deploying Boeing 767-300 aircraft and operating as the sole carrier on the route.1 2 Delta also built up Austin capacity from 2025, adding routes including daily Austin-San Francisco and Austin-Tampa with A220-300s, plus seasonal Austin-Cancun with A320s, with management citing nearly 60 peak-day winter departures at the airport.3 4