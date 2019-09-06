Delta Air Lines revenue now largely coming from higher margin revenue streams

Delta Air Lines reported (04-Sep-2019) a larger proportion of its revenue is now coming from more diverse, higher margin revenue streams, with ancillary businesses increasing in importance due to strong growth potential and above average margins. The carrier highlighted revenue component differences between 2011 and 2018, as follows:

2018: Main cabin: 48%; Premium products: 31%; Loyalty programme: 9%;

2011: Main cabin: 63%; Premium products: 18%; Loyalty programme: 5%. [more - original PR]

