Delta Air Lines president: Revenue has 'definitely accelerated'

Delta Air Lines president Glen Hauenstein, speaking on the airline's 4Q2025 earnings call, stated (13-Jan-2026) revenue has "definitely accelerated", adding: "We're very excited about it, and it's across all entities, it's across all geographies". Mr Hauenstein said: "The booking curve really hasn't moved out that far", adding: "It's just kind of returned to a more normal level".

Background ✨

Delta reported that demand remained "healthy" for 4Q2025, with booking growth returning to expectations after a temporary softening in Nov-2025 due to a government shutdown, which was expected to impact pre-tax profitability by approximately USD200 million1. Glen Hauenstein also emphasised balanced domestic growth across hubs and a focus on aligning products and pricing, alongside expansion plans in Asia and the Middle East2.

