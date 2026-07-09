Delta Air Lines introduces Basic Business fare options

Delta Air Lines introduced (08-Jul-2026) Delta First, Delta Premium Select and Delta One products alongside Classic and Extra fares in select markets to enable customers to now access premium products at a lower price point. Delta's Basic Business fare options include the following:

Seats assigned after check-in;

Reduced checked bag allowance;

Lower mileage earn;

No complimentary or paid upgrades;

No same day confirmed or same day standby travel changes;

Changes or cancellations for a fee.

The carrier stated customers on a Basic ticket will be able to access Delta Sky Club lounges through "another means of entry than their purchased fare". The carrier added customers flying Basic Business fares will retain access to the Delta One check-in experience and Delta One Lounge through 18-Jan-2027. [more - original PR]