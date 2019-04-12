Delta Air Lines CEO: 55% of revenue now from premium products, non ticket sources

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian reported (10-Apr-2019) the airline's high revenue premium in 1Q2019 was due to a domestic net promoter score of 50%, adding 55% of the airline's revenue is now sourced through its premium products and non ticket sources, compared to 40% in 2011. He also noted the airline grew its operating margin by 1.5% in 1Q2019. The airline had its "best March quarter" completion factor in 1Q2019, he mentioned, with the airline recording a completion factor of 99.06% in "very difficult winter weather". [more - original PR]

