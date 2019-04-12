Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Apr-2019 1:59 PM

Delta Air Lines CEO: 55% of revenue now from premium products, non ticket sources

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian reported (10-Apr-2019) the airline's high revenue premium in 1Q2019 was due to a domestic net promoter score of 50%, adding 55% of the airline's revenue is now sourced through its premium products and non ticket sources, compared to 40% in 2011. He also noted the airline grew its operating margin by 1.5% in 1Q2019. The airline had its "best March quarter" completion factor in 1Q2019, he mentioned, with the airline recording a completion factor of 99.06% in "very difficult winter weather". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More