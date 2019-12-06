Become a CAPA Member
6-Dec-2019 8:16 AM

Delta Air Lines, Aeromexico eliminate 83% of service differences

Delta Air Lines reported (05-Dec-2019) 83% of service differences between itself and Aeromexico have been "eliminated". As previously reported by CAPA in Jun-2019, the service differences between the two airlines was 80%. Aeromexico chief digital and customer experience officer Andrés Castañeda noted both airlines "have achieved key goals" and desire to "keep raising the bar". Both carriers plan on introducing a seamless check in capability through the official websites and apps in 2020, as well as improved bag tracking technology, expanded corporate priority benefits, joint post travel surveys and pre flight communications which will highlight the partner's flight experience. [more - original PR]

