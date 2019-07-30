Delta Air Lines: 700 aircraft now with seat back screens, partners with Hulu

Delta Air Lines announced (29-Jul-2019) 700 of its aircraft are now equipped with inflight entertainment seat back screens. The carrier also entered a content partnership with Hulu. 13 pieces of original content will become available onboard from Aug-2019. These are in addition to the more than 3000 complimentary movies, TV shows and music options already offered through Delta Studio. Delta Air Lines director of onboard product and customer experience Ekrem Dimbiloglu stated passengers "continue to tell us entertainment is a top priority", adding these requests are the reason behind the carrier's "having more aircraft with seat-back entertainment than any other airline in the world". [more - original PR]