16-Jun-2026 12:04 PM
Delhi Noida International Airport commences operations
Delhi Noida International Airport commenced (15-Jun-2026) operations on 15-Jun-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the airport is equipped with a 3900m runway, 28 aircraft parking stands and a 137,985sqm Terminal 1 with 40 check-in counters. It can handle up to 12 million passengers p/a and will be equipped to handle up to 70 million passengers p/a following the completion of phase two, three and four works. IndiGo is the launch carrier, connecting Delhi Noida to 16 domestic destinations, including Lucknow, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Amritsar. Akasa Air plans to commence services to Delhi Noida on 16-Jun-2026. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - IndiGo - III]