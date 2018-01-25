Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reports 67.1m pax in 2017, highest annual pax since 1995

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reported (24-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 5.6 million, +5.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.9 million, +5.4%;
- International: 719,177, +3.9%;
- Low cost carriers: 211,406, +14.6%;
- Cargo: 83,673 tons, +3.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 55,029, -0.2%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 67.1 million, +2.3%;
- Cargo: 892,794 tons, +7.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 654,344, -2.7%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reported 67.1m passengers in 2017, highest annual passenger numbers since 1995. [more - original PR]