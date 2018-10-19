DAEP launches 'mega project' tender for Al Maktoum Airport expansion

Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) launched (08-Oct-2018) a tender for the substructure "mega project" for Dubai Al Maktoum Airport's expansion, in preparation for its award during 1Q2019. The substructure package which is "considered the largest project of its kind worldwide" according to DAEP, consists of construction works related to the foundations, basement walls, tunnels, columns, slabs on grade and apron slabs of the first Concourse (2.7km long), the west terminal building, the short term car park and the staff car park. "DAEP commenced this week interviewing all joint-ventures and consortium formed by leading local and international contractors specifically for this job, in order to shortlist those who are prequalified to be invited for the tender which will go out soon", the company said. [more - original PR]