16-Feb-2026 11:14 AM
Da Lat Lien Khuong Airport to close from Mar-2026 to Aug-2026 for repairs
Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam announced (13-Feb-2026) the closure of Da Lat Lien Khuong Airport from 04-Mar-2026 to 25-Aug-2026 for runway and taxiway repairs. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]
Background ✨
The runway and infrastructure upgrade at Da Lat Lien Khuong Airport was originally scheduled for Nov-2026, but the closure was brought forward to avoid conflicts with other transport projects in Lam Dong province. The revised closure period will last until 01-Sep-2026, slightly extending beyond the dates announced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam1.