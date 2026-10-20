CVFR Travel Group CEO notes trend towards shorter term planning by airlines

CVFR Travel Group CEO Ram Chhabra, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, reported (01/02-Oct-2026) a trend among airlines of "short term planning rather than long term planning", in response to "the constant change we have in the market". Mr Chhabra noted the impact of conflict in the Middle East and the resulting fuel crisis on airlines, stating: "It's not the high fuel prices which are causing chaos for them, but it's the ups and downs of inconsistent fuel prices which doesn't allow them to plan long term". [more - CAPA TV]