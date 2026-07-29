CVFR Travel Group CEO: 'I think travel agents will remain part of the industry for the long term'

CVFR Travel Group CEO Ram Chhabra, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) he expects AI to help travel agents work more efficiently, rather than replacing them. Mr Chhabra said: "The industry adapts, I think travel agents will remain part of the industry for the long term". He noted that passengers impacted by cancellations related to conflict in the Middle East from early 2026 turned to travel agents to secure refunds in timely manner, "because the travel agents fought for them".