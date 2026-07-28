CVFR Travel Group CEO: 'Every time we see a downturn, the bounce back is usually very hard'

CVFR Travel Group CEO Ram Chhabra, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) fuel price increases stemming from conflict in the Middle East in 2026 are putting pressure on airlines and impacting fares, but noted: "Every time we see a [travel] downturn, the bounce back is usually very hard". Mr Chhabra said: "Passengers are now more resilient, more adaptive, more willing to change their travel decisions very quickly in response to major global events".