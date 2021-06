Ctrip estimated domestic trips during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, from 12-Jun-2021 to 14-Jun-2021, will reach 2019 levels at around 100 million trips (Carnoc.com, 03-Jun-2021). Ctrip reported the average one way price of air tickets is at CNY732 (USD114.3), slightly lower than the average price for the same period in 2019.