Crestone Air Partners to acquire Arena Aviation Capital

Crestone Air Partners entered (08-Mar-2026) a definitive agreement to acquire Arena Aviation Capital, subject to closing conditions and approvals. The acquisition will expand the size and breadth of capabilities under Crestone's aviation lifecycle platform. The combined platform is expected to comprise approximately 124 aircraft and 17 engines on lease to customers, with more than USD4 billion of assets under management and more than 55 employees in five countries. Crestone Air Partners CEO Kevin Milligan said: "This transaction is a natural strategic fit and reflects our belief that the industry benefits from disciplined consolidation". [more - original PR]