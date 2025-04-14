Cover Genius SVP welcomes airlines' use of gamification

Cover Genius SVP strategic partnerships travel Peter Smith, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, welcomed (03-Apr-2025) the use of gamification amongst airlines, highlighting: "Gamification is something we're all engaged in daily, without even thinking about it". Mr Smith continued: "Our phones are clearly intended to keep us engaged through gamification, so it's nice to see the utilisation of the way humans interact to the benefit of the [airlines'] revenue line".