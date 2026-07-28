Cover Genius SVP travel: Customers have changed what they buy and value

Cover Genius SVP travel Peter Smith, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "Customers have changed, not only what they buy but they changed what they value". Mr Smith noted 86% of consumers surveyed by Cover Genius think about risk when transacting, however only 30% actually purchase protection. He said: "Customers don't reject protection they reject friction, products that feel bolted on at the last second". Mr Smith added real personalisation is about "placement, the product itself, the pitch and how you present it and of course, the price, all tuned to the person in that moment". He noted: "People don't buy products they buy reassurance".