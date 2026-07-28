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    28-Jul-2026 2:22 PM

    Cover Genius SVP travel: Customers are treating loyalty as stored value and currency

    Cover Genius SVP travel Peter Smith, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "Customers have stopped treating loyalty as a reward and have started thinking about it as stored value, as currency". Mr Smith noted points, rewards and loyalty have had the "strongest" pull in driving protection purchasing decisions, adding: "Points aren't just a discount anymore".

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