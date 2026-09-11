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    11-Sep-2026 11:05 AM

    Cover Genius SVP reports 'untapped' demand for travel insurance

    Cover Genius SVP travel Peter Smith, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, reported (10-Sep-2026) a survey of almost 1400 travellers found that 86% "think about risk when they book their trip" but only 30% bought travel insurance. Mr Smith said: "This isn't a demand problem", adding: "Customers don't reject protection, they reject friction, complexity, products that are added on at the final second". He stated: "More than half of this market is still untapped", and commented: "What's missing... is the right offer at the right moment in the right way".

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