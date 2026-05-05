Cover Genius SVP: If you're not relevant to a customer, all you do is add friction into the journey

Cover Genius SVP Travel Peter Smith, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "I think the thing when it comes to bundling in particular, is not just offering static off-the-shelf bundles of products that might suit most customers". Mr Smith added: "A one-size-fits-nobody is not the right approach because if you're not relevant to a customer and the underlying trip that they've booked, then all you do is add friction into the journey".