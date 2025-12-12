Loading
Cover Genius CEO comments on SAS partnership amid reintroduction of business class product

Cover Genius co-founder and CEO Angus McDonald, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, commented (11-Dec-2025) on the company's partnership with SAS, stating: "As SAS goes through the process of premiumisation with a [reintroduced] business class… the question becomes, how do we create different benefits for different customer sets?" Mr McDonald added: "Personalisation means that experience is individualised - it means you get something that makes sense to you… These are the kinds of experiences that we're trying to protect".

