12-Dec-2025 10:12 AM

Cover Genius CEO: 'Airlines have this incredible customer base'

Cover Genius co-founder and CEO Angus McDonald, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "Airlines have this incredible consumer base - and consumers trust them to deliver. You're committed when you're sitting on that plane. That trust is something that's really important". Mr McDonald highlighted Cover Genius as a "partnerships business through and through", adding: "I get excited about airlines because I love the number of consumers they have an impact with - and the question is how do we facilitate that next level of experience?"

