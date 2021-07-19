Corporate travel masterclass with Festive Road, Egencia, Fragomen and HRS now on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Jul-2021) the session 'CTC Masterclass - Corporate travel policy: Evolving to meet the changing industry structure' from CAPA Live July 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The masterclass features Festive Road principal consultant Mike Orchard, Egencia director of account management in APAC Shwu Martelly, Fragomen partner Magdalene Tennant and HRS director of enterprise solutions Australasia and Southeast Asia Philippa Johns. The panellists discuss a range of key topics, including the need to rebuild traveller confidence, the volatility of the corporate travel market and the importance of immigration compliance. [more - CAPA TV]