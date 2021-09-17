Corporacion America Airports pax down 52.8% in Aug-2021 compared to Aug-2019
Corporación América Airports reported (16-Sep-2021) the following traffic highlights across its network for Aug-2021:
- Passengers: 3.6 million, -52.8% compared to Aug-2019;
- Domestic: 2.1 million, -49.8%;
- International: 987,000, -63.2%
- Argentina: 1.1 million, -71.8%;
- Italy: 482,000, -46.5%;
- Brazil: 1.1 million, -23.7%;
- Uruguay: 44,000, -74.4%;
- Ecuador: 274,000, -34.4%;
- Armenia: 351,000, -12.2%;
- Peru: 221,000, -38.2%;
- Cargo: 25,800 tonnes, -20.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 48,200, -37.5%. [more - original PR]
