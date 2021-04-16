Corporacion America Airports pax down 44% to 2.0m in Mar-2021
Corporación América Airports SA reported (14-Apr-2021) the following traffic highlights across its airports for Mar-2021:
- Passengers: 2.0 million, -44.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.3 million, -35.2%;
- International: 362,000, -65.7%;
- Transit: 288,000, -32.8%;
- By country:
- Brazil: 593,000, -39.2%;
- Argentina: 991,000, -47.1%;
- Peru: 105,000, -34.9%;
- Ecuador: 145,000, -33.3%;
- Armenia: 116,000, -5.7%;
- Italy: 19,000, -79.1%;
- Uruguay: 15,000, -85.3%;
- Cargo: 26,400tons, +6.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 32,600, -22.3%. [more - original PR]
