Copenhagen Kastrup Airport recorded multiple traffic records in 2026, including 16.1 million passengers in 1H2026 (+9%) and 4.3 million transfer passengers (+31%).1 Summer demand remained strong, with 9.9 million passengers in Jun-2026 to Aug-2026 (+3%), the airport's highest-ever summer total.2 Monthly growth continued into Sep-2026, when throughput reached 3.2 million (+4%), with Norway the largest market and US traffic up 8% to 140,000.3