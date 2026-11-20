20-Nov-2026 3:06 PM
Copenhagen Kastrup Airport handles one billionth passenger
Copenhagen Kastrup Airport handled (18-Nov-2026) its one billionth passenger since opening in 1925. The airport expects to handle 34.5 million passengers in 2026, up 6.5% year-on-year. [more - original PR - Danish]
Background ✨
Copenhagen Kastrup Airport recorded multiple traffic records in 2026, including 16.1 million passengers in 1H2026 (+9%) and 4.3 million transfer passengers (+31%).1 Summer demand remained strong, with 9.9 million passengers in Jun-2026 to Aug-2026 (+3%), the airport's highest-ever summer total.2 Monthly growth continued into Sep-2026, when throughput reached 3.2 million (+4%), with Norway the largest market and US traffic up 8% to 140,000.3