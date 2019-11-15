Become a CAPA Member
15-Nov-2019 11:20 AM

Copenhagen Airports increases capital investments in outlook for 2019

Copenhagen Airports (CPH) adjusted (12-Nov-2019) the range of capital investments in the outlook for 2019 from between DKK1.8 billion (EUR240.9 million) and DKK2.1 billion (EUR281.0 million) to between DKK2.0 billion (EUR267.7 million) and DKK2.1 billion (EUR281.0 million). Investments include the expansion of terminal 3 airside, the expansion of cooling capacity, widebody capacity expansion, the expansion of Pier E, the establishment of Baggage Factory West and new aircraft stands. CPH will also be investing in non-aeronautical projects. [more - original PR]

