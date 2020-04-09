Copenhagen Airport suspends commercial night time ops to save on night duty costs

Copenhagen Kastrup Airport announced (08-Apr-2020) plans to suspend commercial traffic during night time hours from 22:00 to 06:00 in order to ease costs for ground handling businesses and emergency service providers. "By suspending commercial night flights, we can help ease the cost pressure for the ground handlers, so they won't have to schedule a lot of people for night duty", Copenhagen Airport traffic director Dan Meincke said. [more - original PR]