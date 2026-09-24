Copa Airlines VP: AI is helping to gather better information and insights

Copa Airlines VP human resources Karen Barahona, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (11-Sep-2026) artificial intelligence (AI) is helping to gather better information and insights. Ms Barahona said AI allows people more time to analyse information and brings insights into the decision making process. She added AI allows people to focus on tasks technology cannot replace, such as human interaction, service and hospitality. [more - CAPA TV]