Copa Airlines to complete Starlink installations by 2Q2027: CEO
Copa Airlines CEO Pedro Heilbron, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) the airline is performing around three installations of Starlink inflight connectivity on its aircraft per week, noting Copa expects to complete the installations by 2Q2027. As previously reported by CAPA, Copa Airlines deployed its first aircraft equipped with Starlink WiFi on 04-Jul-2026. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Copa Airlines confirmed it planned to roll out Starlink inflight WiFi across its fleet in 2026, with director of customer experience Diana Mizrachi targeting availability on the majority of flights by Oct-2026, and positioning Copa as Latin America's first Starlink operator1. Copa said its first Starlink-equipped aircraft entered service on 04-Jul-2026, with free access for business class passengers and select ConnectMiles tiers, while other passengers could purchase access via the Starlink portal2.