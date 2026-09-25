Copa Airlines senior director: Latin America cargo to grow despite fuel price concerns

Copa Airlines senior director of cargo Jaime Alvarez, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, expressed (11-Sep-2026) his belief that the cargo business will continue to grow in Latin America over the next five years despite rising fuel prices. Mr Alvarez said: "My concern with the fuel is that if it continues to be high, it's not going to be good for anybody. Everything is going to be way too much more expensive". He added: "Things are going to have to adapt". [more - CAPA TV]