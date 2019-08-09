Become a CAPA Member
9-Aug-2019 12:16 PM

Copa Airlines projects increased operating margin for 2019

Copa Airlines updated (07-Aug-2019) its 2019 guidance as follows:

  • Capacity (ASM): Around -2% reduction (previously was 1% increase in May-2019);
  • Operating margin: Between 15% and 17% (between 12% and 14%);
  • Load factor: Around 85% (84%);
  • Unit revenue (RASM): USD 10.8 cents (USD 10.4 cents);
  • Unit cost ex fuel: USD 6.3 cents (USD 6.2 cents);
  • Fuel price including services: USD2.15 per gallon (USD2.25). [more - original PR]

