9-Aug-2019 12:16 PM
Copa Airlines projects increased operating margin for 2019
Copa Airlines updated (07-Aug-2019) its 2019 guidance as follows:
- Capacity (ASM): Around -2% reduction (previously was 1% increase in May-2019);
- Operating margin: Between 15% and 17% (between 12% and 14%);
- Load factor: Around 85% (84%);
- Unit revenue (RASM): USD 10.8 cents (USD 10.4 cents);
- Unit cost ex fuel: USD 6.3 cents (USD 6.2 cents);
- Fuel price including services: USD2.15 per gallon (USD2.25). [more - original PR]