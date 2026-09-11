Copa Airlines CEO: Buying aircaft is 'one of the tricky things about aviation'

Copa Airlines CEO Pedro Heilbron, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) buying aircraft is "one of the tricky things about aviation that very few industries have to deal with", noting the associated risk has to be well calculated. Mr Heilbron added: "We have to take the chance of ordering aircraft not knowing what the future is going to look like", noting Copa will be receiving aircraft deliveries up to 2034.