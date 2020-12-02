2-Dec-2020 11:48 AM
Comair resumes operations after suspension of more than eight months
Comair (South Africa) announced (01-Dec-2020) operations under the kulula brand resumed on 01-Dec-2020, marking the first Comair service in more than eight months. Details include:
- kulula will eventually operate to "all major domestic destinations" and will add Cape Town-Durban service and operations from Johannesburg Lanseria Airport during Feb-2021;
- Comair operations under the British Airways brand will resume for most domestic routes on 09-Dec-2020, followed by Durban-Port Elizabeth service and regional routes in early 2021;
- Comair will initially operate 15 aircraft across the kulula and British Airways brands before gradually returning another 10 aircraft to service over the next seven months;
- Comair will reopen its domestic SLOW lounges at Cape Town International Airport, Durban King Shaka International Airport and Johannesburg Oliver R Tambo International Airport, with other airports to follow as the schedule expands.
Business rescue practitioner Richard Ferguson commented: "While the formal business rescue process isn't entirely over, seeing Comair aircraft back in the skies signals the beginning of the end of one of the most complex and high-profile corporate restructurings in South Africa". [more - original PR]