2-Dec-2020 11:48 AM

Comair resumes operations after suspension of more than eight months

Comair (South Africa) announced (01-Dec-2020) operations under the kulula brand resumed on 01-Dec-2020, marking the first Comair service in more than eight months. Details include:

Business rescue practitioner Richard Ferguson commented: "While the formal business rescue process isn't entirely over, seeing Comair aircraft back in the skies signals the beginning of the end of one of the most complex and high-profile corporate restructurings in South Africa". [more - original PR]

