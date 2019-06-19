Collins Aerospace announces USD1.5bn in new MRO and aerospace deals

Collins Aerospace announced (18-Jun-2019) it has recently been awarded more than USD1.5 billion in tailored agreements for components spanning its 'Power & Controls' and 'Aerostructures' business units. The orders are across multiple commercial platforms with global commercial customers and include:

Collins Aerospace's first MRO agreement with Ethiopian Airlines . The agreement, valued at approximately USD500 million over a 25 year period with Collins Aerospace's Power & Controls business, will enable the airline to service components such as heat exchangers, air management systems and fuel metering units for its fleet of 60 Q400 aircraft;

. The agreement, valued at approximately USD500 million over a 25 year period with Collins Aerospace's Power & Controls business, will enable the airline to service components such as heat exchangers, air management systems and fuel metering units for its fleet of 60 Q400 aircraft; Collins Aerospace's Aerostructures business signed new long-term 'FlightSense Nacelle' agreements on Boeing 787 and A320 aircraft platforms, amounting to over USD900 million including options with multiple customers spanning over a 25 year period;

787 and A320 aircraft platforms, amounting to over USD900 million including options with multiple customers spanning over a 25 year period; Two Asia Pacific airlines, including Japan Airlines, signed FlightSense agreements with Collins Aerospace. Japan Airlines signed a multi-fleet 'FlightSense Onsite Support' agreement allowing Collins Aerospace to manage its MRO supply chain, providing the airline with onsite inventory, competitive rates for parts and improved shop efficiency. Additionally, an undisclosed airline in the region has signed a 'FlightSense Predictable' agreement in its effort to improve reliability and reduce downtime with advanced exchanges during critical repairs to its 777 fleet. [more - original PR]