Cobham Aviation Services welcomes delivery of its first Q400

Cobham Aviation Services welcomed (26-Aug-2019) the carrier's first Bombardier Q400 aircraft. Cobham Aviation Services CEO Ryan Both reported the delivery will "advance Cobham's position as a leader in the FIFO market and enable us to provide existing and future FIFO customers with unique and reliable solutions better tailored to their needs". Mr Both additionally noted the Q400 "creates a strong platform for growth and greatly reduces complexity in our business". [more - original PR]