Cleveland Hopkins Airport unveils 'CLEvolution' development plan and brand identity

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport unveiled (06-May-2025) the first phase of its 'CLEvolution' multi-year development plan and brand identity. The airport completed its master plan in 2021 and has since consulted with the industry and Paslay Group to advance the plan into actionable steps. The airport's signatory airline partners approved USD175 million early in 2024 to begin implementation of the Terminal Modernisation Development Programme (TMDP). The airlines approved an additional USD301 million of funding on 01-May-2025 to support increased public parking capacity. Projects include:

A USD22.5 million project to create a new Gold Lot adjacent to Concourse D. The Lot will add 1600 parking spaces and is expected to debut in 2026;

A USD301 million project on a new, larger parking garage at the site of the existing Orange Lot. The project will increase the garage capacity from 4000 to 6000 spaces and will include a new Ground Transportation Centre and RTA station. The facility is scheduled to open by 1Q2029;

After the new garage is in place, the existing Smart Parking Garage will be demolished, with the site of the old garage to evolve into a modernised front door for the airport. This estimated USD1.1 billion project is scheduled for completion in 2032.

In total, the landside projects of the TMDP represent an investment of approximately USD1.6 billion. [more - original PR]