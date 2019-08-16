16-Aug-2019 11:51 AM
Chinese airlines pax up 9% in the first seven months of 2019
CAAC reported (15-Aug-2019) the following traffic highlights for Chinese airlines:
- Jul-2019:
- Passengers: 59.3 million, +10.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: +9.5%;
- International: +16.2%;
- Cargo: 616,000 tonnes, +4.2%;
- Domestic: 410,000 tonnes;
- International: 206,000 tonnes;
- Seven months ended Jul-2019:
- Passengers: 381 million, +8.7%;
- Domestic: +7.8%;
- International: +16.5%;
- Cargo: 4.1 million tonnes;
- Domestic: 2.8 million tonnes;
- International: 1.4 million tonnes. [more - original PR - Chinese]
