Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Aug-2019 11:51 AM

Chinese airlines pax up 9% in the first seven months of 2019

CAAC reported (15-Aug-2019) the following traffic highlights for Chinese airlines:

  • Jul-2019:
    • Passengers: 59.3 million, +10.2% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: +9.5%;
      • International: +16.2%;
    • Cargo: 616,000 tonnes, +4.2%;
      • Domestic: 410,000 tonnes;
      • International: 206,000 tonnes;
  • Seven months ended Jul-2019:
    • Passengers: 381 million, +8.7%;
      • Domestic: +7.8%;
      • International: +16.5%;
    • Cargo: 4.1 million tonnes;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More