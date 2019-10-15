15-Oct-2019 12:19 PM
Chinese airlines pax up 9% in the first nine months of 2019
CAAC reported (14-Oct-2019) the following traffic highlights for Chinese airlines:
- Sep-2019:
- Passengers: 54.8 million, +8.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 48.7 million, +7.6%;
- International: 6.1 million, +20.5%;
- Cargo: 690,000 tonnes, +4.1%;
- Domestic: 482,000 tonnes, +5.4%;
- International: 208,000 tonnes, +1.2%;
- Nine months ended Sep-2019:
- Passengers: 500 million, +8.7%;
- Cargo: 5.4 million tonnes, +0.5%. [more - original PR - Chinese]