15-Oct-2019 12:19 PM

Chinese airlines pax up 9% in the first nine months of 2019

CAAC reported (14-Oct-2019) the following traffic highlights for Chinese airlines:

  • Sep-2019:
    • Passengers: 54.8 million, +8.9% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 48.7 million, +7.6%;
      • International: 6.1 million, +20.5%;
    • Cargo: 690,000 tonnes, +4.1%;
      • Domestic: 482,000 tonnes, +5.4%;
      • International: 208,000 tonnes, +1.2%;
  • Nine months ended Sep-2019:

