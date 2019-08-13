Become a CAPA Member
China Tourism Academy optimistic of China tourism market in 2H2019

China Tourism Academy (CTA) stated (08-Aug-2019) it remains "positive and optimistic" of China's tourism market in 2H2019. CTA forecasts six billion domestic tourists in 2019, an increase of 9% year-on-year. Inbound visitors are expected to increase 3% to 145 million while outbound visitors are expected to increase 12% to 168 million. CTA estimates domestic travel increased 8.8% to 3.08 billion in 1H2019. Inbound visitors are estimated to have increased 5% to 72.7 million and outbound visitors are estimated to have increased 14% to 81.3 million. CTA noted that outbound visitors to Europe have been increasing at 10% p/a over the past three years, reaching more than six million in 2018. Chinese visitors to Europe increased 7.4% to three million in 1H2019. [more - original PR - Chinese]

