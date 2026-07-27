China Southern to increase Guangzhou-Adelaide frequency from Dec-2026 to Mar-2027

South Australian Tourism Commission previously said China Southern Airlines planned to operate Guangzhou-Adelaide year round after resuming three times weekly Boeing 787-8 flights on 01-Dec-2025, and it scheduled a temporary increase to four times weekly for 06-Apr-2026 to 05-May-2026.1 2 China Southern also lifted capacity in other Australia markets, with Sydney Airport stating it planned three times daily Guangzhou-Sydney flights year round from 05-Apr-2026, after a peak increase to four times daily in 13-Dec-2025 to 24-Feb-2026.3 4