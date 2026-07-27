China Southern to increase Guangzhou-Adelaide frequency from Dec-2026 to Mar-2027
China Southern Airlines announced (27-Jul-2026) plans to increase Guangzhou-Adelaide frequency from three times weekly to daily, effective 01-Dec-2026 to 10-Mar-2027, according to the South Australian Tourism Commission. The increase will add 1064 seats per week. China is South Australia's top market for visitor spend. Spending by visitors from China in South Australia increased nearly 28% year-on-year to AUD390 million (USD272.78 million) for the 12 months to Mar-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
South Australian Tourism Commission previously said China Southern Airlines planned to operate Guangzhou-Adelaide year round after resuming three times weekly Boeing 787-8 flights on 01-Dec-2025, and it scheduled a temporary increase to four times weekly for 06-Apr-2026 to 05-May-2026.1 2 China Southern also lifted capacity in other Australia markets, with Sydney Airport stating it planned three times daily Guangzhou-Sydney flights year round from 05-Apr-2026, after a peak increase to four times daily in 13-Dec-2025 to 24-Feb-2026.3 4