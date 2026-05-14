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    14-May-2026 5:26 PM

    China Southern Airlines to increase Guangzhou-London Gatwick frequency in Jul/Aug-2026

    China Southern Airlines scheduled to increase Guangzhou-London Gatwick frequency from three to 13 times weekly, effective 01-Jul-2026 to 31-Aug-2026, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser. The airline is the sole scheduled operator on the route.

    Background

    China Southern Airlines launched three times weekly Guangzhou-London Gatwick on 20-Jun-2024 using Boeing 787-8s, and it offered 20 weekly Guangzhou-London frequencies across Heathrow and Gatwick at that time1. The carrier also scheduled frequency increases from Guangzhou to Madrid (to daily from 05-Jun-2026) and Paris CDG (to daily from 29-Jul-2024), remaining the sole scheduled operator on both routes2 3.

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