China Southern Airlines to increase Guangzhou-London Gatwick frequency in Jul/Aug-2026

China Southern Airlines launched three times weekly Guangzhou-London Gatwick on 20-Jun-2024 using Boeing 787-8s, and it offered 20 weekly Guangzhou-London frequencies across Heathrow and Gatwick at that time1. The carrier also scheduled frequency increases from Guangzhou to Madrid (to daily from 05-Jun-2026) and Paris CDG (to daily from 29-Jul-2024), remaining the sole scheduled operator on both routes2 3.