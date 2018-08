China Southern Airlines receives first 787-9 in three class layout

China Southern Airlines, via its official Weibo account, announced (24-Aug-2018) its recently delivered Boeing 787-9 aircraft is the first of the type to be configured in a three class layout with 28 business, 28 premium economy and 220 economy class seats. According to a FATIII Weibo post on 23-Aug-2018, the business class cabin is configured in a 1-2-1 layout, premium economy is configured in a 2-3-2 layout and economy class is configured in a 3-3-3 layout. The carrier selected Rockwell Collins' MiQ seats for premium economy.